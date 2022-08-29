The seventh season of ABC’s The Good Doctor will be the final season of the medical drama, starring and executive produced by Freddie Highmore.

Season 7 is currently in production and returns to ABC on Feb. 20.

As the official synopsis reads: Dr. Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, has worked tirelessly to prove to his colleagues that his extraordinary medical gifts will save lives. Meanwhile, Dr. Murphy and the rest of the team must also navigate the complexities of their own changing relationships as they continue to deal with life and death situations.

Season 7 main cast also includes Fiona Gubelmann, Will Yun Lee, Christina Chang, Paige Spara, Bria Samoné Henderson, and Noah Galvin. Original cast member Chuku Modu, reprising his role as Dr. Jared Kalu, has been promoted to series regular.

As Deadline reported, Craig Erwich, the president of Disney Television Group stated, “Thanks to David Shore and Liz Friedman’s creative direction and anchored by Freddie Highmore’s performance, The Good Doctor has captivated audiences, who have deeply connected with Dr. Shaun Murphy and the staff at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. As we prepare to finish this beloved story, words cannot express our gratitude for the incredible cast, crew and our partners at Sony and ABC Signature for the lasting impact they’ve made.”

Highmore said, “Playing Dr. Shaun Murphy has been an immense privilege and one of the most remarkable and rewarding experiences of my life. I will always be grateful to David, Liz, and Erin, as well as the hugely talented cast, writers, and crew who made this show possible.”

Showrunners David Shore, Liz Friedman and Erin Gunn added, “The Good Doctor has been a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, but it’s time to say goodbye. We look forward to giving our fantastic fans, the truly extraordinary Freddie Highmore, and the best crew in the business the series ending that you all deserve.”

The Good Doctor is produced by Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature, part of Disney Television Studios, with executive producers including Daniel Dae Kim, Thomas L. Moran, David Hoselton, Peter Blake, Jessica Grasl, Garrett Lerner, Mike Listo, Shawn Williamson, David Kim and Sebastian Lee.