Many of the movies coming out of Hollywood these days are remakes or sequels of old favorites. As a result, cinema lovers have never been more hungry for new and exciting stories. While news of another spin-off or live-action take on an animated classic can elicit eye-rolls, there are some throwback films people wouldn’t mind revisiting. Almost four decades after the 1985 original debuted, The Goonies sequel is officially a go according to reports from The Sun.

In 2020, creator Steven Spielberg and several of the original cast members met virtually on Josh Gad’s web series to discuss why a second movie hadn’t been green-lit at that point. “Every couple of years we come up with an idea but then it doesn’t hold water,” the 77-year-old explained. “The problem is the bar that all of you raised on this genre, I don’t think we’re really successfully been able to find an idea that is better than The Goonies that we all made in the eighties,” he told stars like Ke Huy Quan and Jeff Cohen.

‘The Goonies’ Sequel Taps Original Cast Members to Return

While Spielberg came up with the story, it was Chris Columbus who wrote The Goonies screenplay and Richard Donner who directed the movie. The latter sadly passed away in 2021 at age 91, but before his passing, he expressed interest in doing a sequel. In an interview with Empire Magazine, Columbus recalled speaking with his collaborator on the subject. “He called me and said, ‘You know what we should do? We’re gonna get on my boat, smoke pot for three days and come up with an idea for Goonies 2,” the writer shared. “I said to Dick, ‘Well, first of all, I don’t smoke pot. But maybe if I come down, we’ll have a couple of drinks together and sit on the boat.’ It never happened. And I regret that. Because I would drop everything to do that right now.”

The Sun’s report claims that original cast members will return for The Goonies sequel. However, many of the adventurers, including John Matuszak, Anne Ramsey, Lupe Ontiveros, Keith Walker and Mary Ellen Trainor have sadly died in the decades since. “The Goonies reboot has been talked about for a long time, but it’s finally been given the go-ahead to move forward,” a source told the outlet. “The team is excited about the opportunity to bring the magic of the original film to a new audience.”

Filming is set for 2025 with a possible release date in 2026 or 2027. Because “the youth adventure market is on fire” at the moment, producers are eager to make a sequel that resonates with longtime fans and new viewers. Will you be heading to theaters for The Goonies 2 when it lands? Let us know in the comments!