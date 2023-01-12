Shortcomings star Justin H. Min is involved in a time-traveling relationship in the upcoming film The Greatest Hits, coming to theaters April 12.

The Searchlight Pictures film stars Lucy Boynton as a woman who realizes that songs can serve as her own personal Tardis and take her back and forth in time. As she travels through time, she understands more about her past and current loves, played by David Corenswet and Min. Austin Crute also stars.

According to the official synopsis:

Harriet (Lucy Boynton) finds art imitating life when she discovers certain songs can transport her back in time – literally. While she relives the past through romantic memories of her former boyfriend (David Corenswet), her time traveling collides with a burgeoning new love interest in the present (Justin H. Min). As she takes her journey through the hypnotic connection between music and memory, she wonders – even if she could change the past, should she?

The film is firmly in the sci-fi territory, but it brings a lighter, romantic twist to the time travel genre.

Min, who stars as one of the love interests in the film, recently made a big mark on the indie circuit in Randall Park’s directing debut Shortcomings. Based on the graphic novel by Adrian Tomine, Shortcomings follows a man who is in a relationship that’s not working for him. What he comes to realize is that his relationship isn’t the problem–it’s him and his lack of understand of who he is and how race plays into not only who he finds attractive but how he relates to himself.