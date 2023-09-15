“A lot of people feel like they’re very different from each other,” director Michael Showalter told Blavity. “There’s all these ways in which we have differences from each other, and I think in a lot of my films I tried to explore the idea that we’re not as different as we might think we are. And so, I think that’s a little bit of what’s going on there for me in terms of the coming-of-age part of it. The story between these two characters is about realizing that just because you are of different ages or what have you, that doesn’t mean that you might still not have a lot in common with that person.”