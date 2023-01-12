The first trailer for The Idea of You has been released by Amazon MGM Studios.

Produced by Gabrielle Union and Anne Hathaway, The Idea of You is based on the book by Robinne Lee with a screenplay by Michael Showalter and Jennifer Westfeldt. Showalter directs.

The film stars Hathaway as a middle-aged woman who falls in love with a 20-something lead singer (Nicholas Galitzine) of the biggest boy band in the world, August Moon. Age becomes an issue, but it’s just one of the couple’s many hurdles as they try to navigate love.

Photo: Amazon MGM Studios

Ella Rubin, Annie Mumolo, Reid Scott, Perry Mattfeld, Jordan Aaron Hall, Mathilda Gianopoulos, Raymond Cham Jr., Jaiden Anthony, Viktor White and Dakota Adan also star.

According to the synopsis:

Based on the acclaimed, contemporary love story of the same name, The Idea of You centers on Solène (Hathaway), a 40-year-old single mom who begins an unexpected romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell (Galitzine), the lead singer of August Moon, the hottest boy band on the planet. When Solène must step in to chaperone her teenage daughter’s trip to the Coachella Music Festival after her ex bails at the last minute, she has a chance encounter with Hayes and there is an instant, undeniable spark. As they begin a whirlwind romance, it isn’t long before Hayes’ superstar status poses unavoidable challenges to their relationship, and Solène soon discovers that life in the glare of his spotlight might be more than she bargained for.

Along with Union and Hathaway, the film is produced by Lee, Showalter, Cathy Schulman, Eric Hayes and Jordana Mollick. Westfeldt, Douglas S. Jones, Jason Babiszewski and Kian Gass serve as executive producers.

The Idea of You will have its world premiere March 16 as the closing night film for SXSW before launching on Prime Video May 2. The single from the upcoming August Moon soundtrack, “Dance Before We Walk,” is now available for streaming.