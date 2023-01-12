Jeffrey Wright has joined The Last of Us season 2, and will play e live-action version of his character from video game.

Deadline reports that the Westworld star is joining the second season of The Last of Us to portray the live-action version of Isaac, his character from the video game series. Isaac is the leader of the Washington Liberation Front, a militia that started out fighting for liberty but is now fighting a very different battle in a post-Clicker world.

Deadline reports that Wright isn’t the only actor joining the second season. Gabriel Luna, Isabaela Merced, Young Manzino, Kaitlyn Dever and Catherine O’Hara are also joining the cast led by returning stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. Shadow and Act also reported this March that Tati Gabrielle has also joined the Season 2 cast.

The makes concerted efforts to please both video game fans and live-action series fans by bringing in the game series’ voice actors to portray their live-action counterparts. Deadline points out how Merle Dandridge was cast in the first season to play the role she portrayed in the video game The Last of Us II, Marlene.

Speaking of The Last of Us II, Shadow and Act reported last year that the creators of the series, Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, revealed that there will be more than one season to cover the storyline in The Last of Us II.

“Some of the stuff I’m most excited for [in Part 2] are the changes we’ve discussed and seeing the story come to life again in this other version,” Druckmann told GQ. “And I think it’s exciting because it leans into those feelings you had from the game, really heavily, in a new way.”