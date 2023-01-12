Tati Gabrielle has joined the cast of HBO’s The Last of Us for Season 2.

According to Deadline, the second season of Max’s hit post-apocalyptic drama has added the You star along with Danny Ramirez, Ariela Barer and Spencer Lord. They join Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as characters who survive a world 20 years after a virus has transformed humans into fungus-like zombies. Gabrielle will play Nora, described as “a military medic struggling to come to terms with the sins of her past.”

Gabrielle’s career has been defined by her ability to inject heart and style into genre storytelling. Her breakout roles were as witch Prudence in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and as Gaia in The CW’s The 100. She has later starred as Marienne Bellamy in Netflix’s You.

She has also starred in the 2021 film Uncharted. Like The Last of Us, Uncharted is also based on a video game and starred Mark Wahlberg, Tom Holland, Sophia Ali and Antonio Banderas. Gabrielle also starred in Netflix 2022 series Kaleidoscope, co-starring Giancarlo Esposito and is based on the true story of how $70 billion in bonds disappeared from Manhattan during Hurricane Sandy.