Dean Devlin, the project’s showrunner and executive producer, as well as co-founder of production company Electric Entertainment, said in a statement: “Our comeback to TNT with this franchise holds immense significance for us and we are thrilled by TNT’s dedication to fans by offering them the continuation of one of their beloved fantasy series.”

What will The Librarians: The Next Chapter be about?

Here’s the official description:

The Librarians: The Next Chapter is a spinoff of the original TV series The Librarians, that followed the adventures of the custodians of a magical repository of the world’s most powerful and dangerous supernatural artifacts. The new series centers on a “Librarian” from the past, who time traveled to the present and now finds himself stuck here. When he returns to his castle, which is now a museum, he inadvertently releases magic across the continent. He is given a new team to help him clean up the mess he made, forming a new team of Librarians.

Here’s who will star in The Librarians: The Next Chapter

The new series stars Callum McGowan, Jessica Green, Olivia Morris and Bluey Robinson, with Caroline Loncq guest starring. Also, Christian Kane will reprise his role as Jacob Stone from the original series in a guest star role.

The series is produced by Electric Entertainment. Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment also executive producer. Wyle also serves as a producer alongside Mark Franco of Electric Entertainment and Jonathan English of Balkanic Media.

The original Librarians franchise consisted of a series of television films: The Librarian: Quest for the Spear (2004), The Librarian: Return to King Solomon’s Mines (2006) and The Librarian: Curse of the Judas Chalice (2008), which starred Noah Lyle as the titular librarian, Flynn Carsen. After this success, TNT made The Librarians into a series, which ran for four seasons from 2014 to 2018.

When will The Librarians: The Next Chapter premiere and is it getting a Season 2?

The Librarians: The Next Chapter is set to premiere in 2025.

Deadline reports that the show already has a two-season order, stating that TNT’s pickup of the show includes “a first season of 12 episodes that has already been shot and is currently in post-production, as well as a second season.”