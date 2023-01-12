Corey Hawkins is facing a scary proposition from Willem Dafoe regarding his family home in the teaser trailer for Andscape’s latest film, The Man in My Basement. The film comes to Hulu this fall and is based on Walter Mosley’s novel.

The film is directed by Nadia Latif in her directorial debut. Latif also serves as screenwriter with Mosley, who wrote the original novel in 2004.

Hawkins stars as a man who is trying to save his family home. Things get weird when a man offers him a proposition that could save his home, but open him up to other terrifying consequences.

What 9s ‘The Man in My Basement’ about?

According to the official description:

In the African American neighborhood of Sag Harbor, New York, Charles Blakey (Hawkins) is out of work, out of luck and on the verge of foreclosure on his ancestral home. A knock on the door from a mysterious businessman, Anniston Bennet (Dafoe), brings a bizarre and lucrative proposition; rent his dusty stand-up basement out for the summer and receive enough money to clear his debts for good. Once Charles accepts, he finds himself led down a terrifying path that confronts his family’s ghosts and locks the men in a terrifying puzzle, at the heart of it race, the source of their traumas and the root of all evil.

The film also stars Anna Diop, Jonathan Ajayi, Gershwyn Eustache Jnr., Pamela Nomvete and Tamara Lawrance. Diane Houslin, John Giwa-Amu, Dave Bishop and Len Rowlands serve as producers.

Jonathan Majors was originally set to star in the film

The film would have looked a little different if things had gone differently for Jonathan Majors.

Back in 2023, Majors was set to star in and executive produce the film via his production company, Tall Street Productions. But Majors would face the biggest detriment to his career thus far in 2023, when his ex-girlfriend accused him of battery and assault. Majors was taken to trial and found guilty on two counts of assault and battery in 2024, but managed to avoid jail time in favor of a year of domestic violence counseling.

Throughout the period of accusations and the trial, Majors lost several roles, including the leading role in The Man In My Basement. Hawkins took over the role as well as the executive producing credit.

Disney/ESPN’s Andscape also came aboard the project.

When will ‘The Man in My Basement’ be released?

The film doesn’t have a specific release date yet, but it is confirmed to be in theaters and on Hulu this fall. Watch the trailer below: