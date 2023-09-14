The plot of 2025 has felt nothing short of cinematic so far, but that doesn’t mean movie lovers aren’t still tuned into new releases hitting the small screen. Horror movies, in particular, are having a major moment in February; they may frighten you, but they also are a bit of a thrill and can be the perfect watch for a cozy night in. Trends within the genre come and go, but this month, viewers are in for a treat since they have access to a little bit of everything.

Regardless if you’re more into gore or alternative horror, this month offers up some options for a good at-home binge, from Stephen King’s highly anticipated Monkey Man to Apple TV+’s The Gorge. Whether you typically watch horror movies through a blanket or fully brave the fear with your popcorn in theaters, you’re sure to be satisfied by the time February ends. Here are our top picks to stream this month with your Valentine, Galentines or by yourself:

‘Heart Eyes’

This horror film may be fitting for some anti-Valentine’s Day viewers. If the lovey-dovey movies are not your vibe this month, maybe Heart Eyes will be. The movie follows a crazy slasher who sets out to terrorize couples annually on the most romantic day of the year. Olivia Holt plays Ally and Mason Gooding plays Jay in this Valentine’s horror story directed by Josh Ruben. It will be released in theatres on Feb. 7, 2025 in the United States.

While the movie is not currently available to stream, viewers are expecting a late February release due to the timing of Valentine’s Day. It was supposed to be a Paramount+ exclusive, so there is a higher likelihood that it will be released sooner than later (depending on how it does at the box office). The killer’s bright red eyes which illuminate his mask won’t likely be something viewers forget anytime soon. Cinephiles who have never seen a Valentine-themed horror movie should watch out for this one.

‘Little Bites’

This movie stars Krsy Fox as Mindy Vogel, Elizabeth Caro as Alice Vogel, Jon Sklaroff as Agyar and the iconic horror actress Bonnie Aarons. It was directed by Michael Cummings and has so far (since its big screen release on Oct. 4, 2024) been rated well. Little Bites is a unique horror film that centers around the sacrifice of a loving mother after she and her 10-year-old daughter discover a terrifying monster living in her basement. To save her daughter from a horrible fate, she agrees to let the flesh-eating creature slowly eat her alive. But at the end of the Agyars’ meal, will it be satisfied? Viewers can look forward to its release on Shudder on Feb. 21, 2025.

‘The Monkey’

The Monkey is an adaptation of a Stephen King novel, so viewers know they are signing up for a truly chilling experience. It has been directed by Osgood Perkins and is technically a horror comedy, so expect some relief from the scary parts. Reviews position it to be one of the best Stephen King adaptations to date, but fans can decide for themselves what they think.

The 1980s short story is about a cursed cymbal-banging monkey toy that is passed down for generations. While the toy is a classic childhood favorite for some, this monkey is no friend – it brings death to the lives of twin brothers Bill and Hall (played by Theo James) when they find their father’s toy in the attic. After a series of tragic losses, the two do away with the toy until years later it is recovered and the violence continues. To figure out how this twisted story ends, viewers can rent the movie on Apple TV+.

‘The Gorge’

The Gorge is a bit of a mystery, so those who like suspense will like this horror film. It follows two highly trained operatives played by Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy. They keep an unknown evil from rising from the depths of the gorge between them. With neither knowing exactly what they are meant to contain, the thriller takes surprising turns. As they stand post at opposite guard towers, the two have to work together to keep a classified entity from rising. The movie directed by Scott Derrickson can be watched on Apple TV+ on its streaming premiere date, Feb. 14, 2025.

‘Nosferatu’

If Nosferatu looks familiar, it’s because its popularity online in late 2024 thrust the movie into the spotlight. With a cast including Willem Dafoe, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp and Bill Skarsgard, the movie was bound to be a hit. Set in the 1830s, it’s a remake of a classic horror story that teases elements of haunting, possession, body horror, curses and vampirism all in one sitting. Robert Eggers directs the twisted masterpiece that has many viewers truly shocked. The movie has been released in theatres, but at-home viewers can get their hands on it via Apple TV+ or Prime Video for a fee. If you don’t want to pay to watch, look out for Nosferatu on Peacock sometime in early February.