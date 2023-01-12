The Morning Show is adding even more star power to its fourth season with the addition of William Jackson Harper.

The Good Place star is joining the fourth season of Apple TV+’s critically-acclaimed series as Ben, the “self-assured and innovated Head of Sports at the show’s fictional TV network,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The news comes just after the announcement of Aaron Pierre, fresh after portraying Malcolm X in Genius: MLK/X, joining the cast as Miles, described at Deadline as “an acclaimed visual artist who moves through the circles of the New York elite.”

Marion Cotillard and Jeremy Irons have also signed on for the fourth season.

The main cast includes Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Beharie, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Greta Lee, Karen Pittman, Nestor Carbonell and Jon Hamm.

The Morning Show, which “explores the cutthroat world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning,” is executive produced by Witherspoon and Aniston, directed and executive produced by Mimi Leder, executive produced by Michael Ellenberg and produced by the studio Media Res, Hello Sunshine and Echo Films.

Charlotte Stoudt, who has a multi-year overall deal with Apple TV+ for scripted television series, is the showrunner. Leder also executive produces and directs under a multi-year overall deal with Apple TV+.