The Neighborhood star Skye Townsend’s role in the show is getting bigger for the upcoming season of the Cedric the Entertainer and Tichina Arnold-led CBS sitcom.

According to Variety, Townsend has been promoted to series regular. Her character Courtney is Marty Butler’s (Marcel Spears) partner, and they are working together to be responsible co-parents. The “co-parenting” difference is key here, since Courtney and Marty aren’t married. Instead, Courtney and Marty have had a past together, which resulted in them having a young daughter.

As Variety reports, Courtney is a “very smart, very cool, very outgoing” woman with a strong sense of humor. She and Marty worked at JPL “and he’s recently hired her as an electrical engineer at The Fuse Box,” the report states. “A year ago, they hooked up,and now Marty and Courtney are parents of a beautiful baby girl. But even though they’re devoted co-parents, they have made it very clear that they are not a couple.”

Townsend, the daughter of the legendary Robert Townsend, is probably best known for A Black Lady Sketch Show, which she starred in from 2021 to 2023.

Here’s the official description for The Neighborhood:

THE NEIGHBORHOOD stars Cedric the Entertainer in a comedy about what happens when the friendliest guy in the Midwest moves his family to a neighborhood in Los Angeles where not everyone looks like him or appreciates his extreme neighborliness. Dave Johnson is a good-natured, professional conflict negotiator. When his wife, Gemma, gets a job as a school principal in L.A., they move from Michigan with their young son, Grover, unfazed that their new dream home is located in a community quite different from their small town. Their opinionated next-door neighbor, Calvin Butler, is wary of the newcomers, certain that the Johnsons will disrupt the culture on the block. However, Calvin’s gracious wife, Tina, rolls out the welcome wagon; their chipper younger son, Marty, thinks the Johnsons could be good for the community; and their older son, Malcolm, finds Dave may finally be someone who understands him. Dave realizes that fitting into their new community is more complex than he expected, but if he can find a way to connect with Calvin, they have an excellent chance of making their new neighborhood their home.

Beth Behrs, Max Greenfield, Sheaun mcKinney and Hank Greenspan also star.