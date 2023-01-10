OWN’s The Never Ever Mets has viewers in a tizzy! Hosted by actress and rapper Ta’Rhonda Jones, the series features seven couples who take their online relationships into the real world, and challenges ensue. They partake in relationship-building exercises led by Ta’Rhonda and expert relationship therapists. All seven couples have been virtually dating for some time and believe they may have found lasting love – only they have never met each other in person.

In an exclusive clip for the upcoming episode, Dymond’s sister says her online beau Aaron is not the one. And Dymond doesn’t want to hear it. “It’s like you made up your mind before you even got to know him,” she tells her sister of her dislike for Aaron. “I’m an action person, you’ve got to show me,” her sister retorts, later adding, “Baby, he ain’t the one!” But Dymond is convinced otherwise.

“In her confessional, Dymond tells producers, “I’m trying to let her know, ‘This is my life, I’m happy, he’s making me happy.’ All I want is for her to be happy for me, but she’s not giving a damn about that.”

The sisters continue to argue over Aaron and Dymond’s delusion. Check out the clip below.

The new episode airs Friday at 8 p.m. ET.