OWN’s new dating series is showing what happens when online connections make their way into the real world.

The Never Ever Mets, a new series from OWN, follows couples who are in an online relationship, but have yet to meet in person. Some of the relationships have gone on for years, such as Shay and Josh, who are introduced in an exclusive clip below.

Shay and Josh have been dating online for a whopping 12 years without ever meeting each other. Meanwhile, Sandia, another woman who is in a virtual relationship, is trying to explain her fears about her online boo, Chris.

Hosted by Empire star Ta’Rhonda Jones, The Never Ever Mets follows couples who haven’t made the leap from virtual love to in-person love. According to the network, the 10-episode series “features seven couples who have been virtually dating for some time and believe they may have found lasting love – only they have never met each other in person! Now, they’re meeting face-to-face for the very first time and sharing a house together for three weeks to see if their internet love can survive off the screen and in real life.”

The couples finally meet in person and are put to work testing their bond through “a series of fun and flirty relationship activities, couples therapy and for some, a trip to the ‘boom boom room.'” The couples are also visited by their friends and loved ones who are both concerned and want the best for their relatives. There will also be “meddling opinions and tension from others in the house” that will add to the challenges the couples face. At the end of their time in the house, the couples decide if they will continue their relationships or end it.

The Never Ever Mets is produced by Bunim Murray Productions for OWN. The series premieres April 19 at 8/7c and streams on Max.