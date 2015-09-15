In the tone of Countess Vaughn, everybody say “heeyyy!”

Iconic Black sitcom The Parkers turns 25 years old this year. To celebrate, Dabl Network will commemorate the series with an all-day marathon.

The Parkers stars Mo’Nique and Countess Vaughn as a mother-daughter duo who are both attending the same community college as the mom, Nikki, decides to go back to school. Originally airing on UPN from 1999 to 2004 as a spinoff of Moesha, it is remembered for the signature “heeyyy” greeting, which made its way into popular vernacular in the early 2000s.

The series’ classic lineup also included Dorien Wilson, Jenna von Oÿ, Ken L. and the late Yvette Wilson. Mari Morrow starred in Season 1.

Currently, the show is a staple on Dabl Network’s lineup of popular and iconic Black sitcoms.

View the marathon schedule below:

The Parkers 25th Anniversary marathon schedule:

Sunday, September 1 from 6am-6am ET/PT

6am & 6pm – The Parkers “Grape Nuts”

6:30am & 6:30pm – The Parkers “Taking Tae-Bo With My Beau”

7am & 7pm – The Parkers “The Boomerang Effect”

7:30am & 7:30pm – The Parkers “It’s A Family Affair”

8pm – The Parkers “Funny, Funny Valentine”

8:30pm – The Parkers “A Simple Plan”

9pm – The Parkers “Since I Lost My Baby”

9:30pm – The Parkers “Get Me to the Church on Time Pt 1”

10pm – The Parkers “Wedding Bell Blues Pt 2”

10:30pm – The Parkers “Breaking Up is Hard to Do”

11am & 11pm – The Parkers “The Oddest Couple”

11:30am & 11:30pm – The Parkers “Who’s Your Mama?”

12pm & 12am – The Parkers “Hands Off, Grandma”

12:30pm & 12:30am – The Parkers “A Knockout Times Two”

1pm & 1am – The Parkers “Teach Me Tonight”

1:30pm & 1:30am – The Parkers “The Mourning After”

2pm & 2am – The Parkers “She’s Hysterical”

2:30pm & 2:30am – The Parkers “Kim’s 21st Birthday”

3pm & 3am – The Parkers “An Ivy League of Her Own”

3:30pm & 3:30am – The Parkers “Til Death Do Us Part – And Make It Soon”

4pm & 4am – The Parkers “Squatters Right”

4:30pm & 4:30am – The Parkers “Could It Be You Pt 1”

5pm & 5am – The Parkers “A Little Change Never Hurt Anybody Pt 2”

5:30pm & 5:30am – The Parkers “At Last Pt 3”

Available in most of the U.S. via CBS Television Stations, Dabl is an “entertainment network presenting scripted series focused on well known, proven and loved sitcoms showcasing and starring Black actors and comedians,” according to its description. The network runs such beloved series such as Moesha, The Game, Girlfriends, The Parkers, Half and Half, and of course, Sister, Sister. Many of these shows are ones that appeared on UPN and The WB during the heyday of late ’90s-early ’00 Black sitcoms. You can find where Dabl airs on your television at Dabl’s website.