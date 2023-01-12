Pete Davison and Keke Palmer are joining Eddie Murphy in the upcoming Amazon MGM film The Pickup.

According to Amazon, the three will star in the film directed and produced by Tim Story through The Story Company. Murphy also produces with Charisse Hewitt-Webster through Eddie Murphy Productions. The Story Company’s Vicky Mara Story, Davis Entertainment’s John Davis, John Fox and Jeremy Stein, and co-screenwriter Kevin Burrows, Ross Fanger and co-screenwriter Matt Milder are also executive producing.

There’s not much out there about the plot of the film, except that it is described as a “heist comedy.”

This isn’t the only action news featuring Murphy that’s been announced recently; Netflix released the trailer for Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, giving fans a look at Murphy back in the action genre as his popular 1980s character Axel Foley. Seeing how Murphy is giving it his all in that film, it stands to reason that he’ll be just as charismatic and entertaining in a heist comedy.

Murphy also has another film with Amazon now streaming, Candy Cane Lane, which he also produced with Hewitt-Webster. The film currently has the most-watched Amazon MGM Studios-produced movie debut ever in the country and was among Prime Video‘s top 10 worldwide film debuts.