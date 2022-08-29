Prime Video has ordered the upcoming YA drama series, The Runarounds to series.

From Skydance Television, the series is created by Outer Banks creator Jonas Pate. Written by David Wilcox, draws inspiration from the real-life band of the same name. Set to premiere on Prime Video the eight-episode series will star the actual members of The Runarounds– William Lipton, Axel Ellis, Jeremy Yun, Zendé Murdock, and Jesse Golliher, alongside actors Lilah Pate and Kelley Pereira.

Like Outer Banks, The Runarounds is also set in coastal North Carolina. The pilot was initially shot back in 2022.

Here’s the official description: The series follows a tight-knit group of young adults from all walks of life who come together to form a rock band the summer after graduating from high school. Against the backdrop of Wilmington, North Carolina, The Runarounds will have to choose between succumbing to the pressures of real life, or risking it all to become the greatest band of all time.

“When we first met with Jonas and Skydance about The Runarounds, it was immediately clear that they brought us a special show featuring an incredibly talented cast and real-life band,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios. “We are very much looking forward to sharing the exhilarating journey of The Runarounds with our global Prime Video customers.”

“I am thrilled to reunite with Jonas, David, Josh, and Shannon on a show that is so personal to them, and so brimming with heart and soul. We are grateful to Amazon for their partnership, and we can’t wait for the world to meet The Runarounds,” said Matt Thunell, president, Skydance Television.

This is Skydance Television’s fifth project with Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video following Reacher and Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, the upcoming series Cross and the upcoming, untitled series starring Octavia Spencer and Hannah Waddingham.