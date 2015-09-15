The Sex Lives of College Girls has been canceled at Max after three seasons.

While no exact reason for the cancellation is known, Deadline, which broke this news, reported: “The comedy’s third season could not match the critical and fan response as well as the viewership of the first two, with ratings believed to be at the core of Max’s cancellation decision.”

Original series star Reneé Rapp left the series in Season 3, only appearing in a few episodes before her character was ushered off the canvas. Season 3 starred Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Alyah Chanelle Scott, Christopher Meyer, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Renika Williams, Gracie Lawrence and Mia Rodgers.

Could ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ be rescued?

There could potentially still be life left for the series, as Deadline reported that the show’s studio, Warner Bros. Television is looking to keep the show alive. Kaling has a long-running relationship with Netflix, but the show jumping to Netflix “is believed to be a long-shot new home prospect given the complexities of a potential move.”

It is rare for a show canceled by a streamer to be picked up by another streamer. Netflix did this with Peacock’s Girls5Eva, rescuing the Universal Television series. It only lasted one additional season at Netflix. It is also not a foreign concept for Netflix to pick up a Warner Bros. Television show, as they took additional seasons of NBC’s Manifest and Fox’s Lucifer after they’d been canceled. Warner Bros. Television is also the studio home of Kaling’s new Netflix series, Running Point.

But as Deadline notes, because international rights are tied up in many different ways for the show because the then-HBO Max had only just started expanding globally, this would be harder to do right TSLOCG.

A Max series has been picked up after being canceled before as well, with Minx moving to Starz for one more season after it was canceled at Max.