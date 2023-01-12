Tyler Perry and BET Media Group have set a new deal which sees 8 of his series across BET and BET+ renewed, and one new series ordered.

The company announced that Perry has signed a new “comprehensive, multi-year content partnership” that will replace the original agreement that expires this year. Perry will continue to create hundreds of new episodes for new and existing shows on BET. BET Media Group states that under the original agreement, Perry produced over 700 episodes for both BET and BET+.

As a part of the deal, the following shows have been renewed at BET: Tyler Perry’s Sistas for an eighth season, Tyler Perry’s The Oval for a sixth season, Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living and Tyler Perry’s House of Payne for a sixth season on BET (the 11th season overall for the latter, counting its TBS run). These Perry-produced series have been renewed at BET+: Tyler Perry’s Zatima, Tyler Perry’s Ruthless, Tyler Perry’s Bruh and All The Queen’s Men.

Route 187, a new scripted series has also been ordered as a part of the deal, “featuring content, executive produced, directed, and written by Tyler Perry.”

Scott Mills, BET Media Group’s President and CEO, said in a statement how Perry’s output continues to entertain.

“Tyler Perry is simply without rival as a creator of content that powerfully resonates with audiences across genres, formats, and platforms. Our programming partnership with Tyler – undoubtably the largest deal ever in the industry with a Black creator – has been hugely successful; delivering the number one series across all TV among Black audiences and five of the top 10 series on cable among Black viewers,” he said. “We are thrilled to extend our extraordinary relationship with Tyler and to continue to be the home of the largest and most diverse collection of new Tyler Perry content for years to come.”

Perry also said how his Mills and BET have been a great partner for him and his creativity.

“Scott Mills and his team at BET have been incredibly supportive throughout our time working together, and I’m excited to continue bringing these stories to the screen. I’m grateful to our loyal audiences for watching week after week and engaging these stories,” he said.

This is just one of several deals Perry has over the entertainment industry. Perry also has creative deals in place with Prime Video and Netflix.