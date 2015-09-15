The Summer I Turned Pretty‘s third and final season is getting closer and closer, and Prime Video just dropped a new teaser.

Set to “Daylight” from Taylor Swift, the teaser is heavy on the pairing of Belly (Lola Tung) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), but at the end of the trailer, Conrad (Christopher Briney) shows up.

What will ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3 be about?

Here’s the official description for Season 3:

It’s the end of her junior year of college, and Belly’s looking forward to another summer in Cousins with her soulmate, Jeremiah. Her future seems set, until some core-shaking events bring her first love Conrad back into her life. Now on the brink of adulthood, Belly finds herself at a crossroads and must decide which brother has her heart. Summer will never be the same…

The series overall is described as ” a multigenerational drama that hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship. It is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer.”

Season 3 is showrun by the book trilogy’s author, Jenny Han, along with Sarah Kucserka. Han, Kucserka and Karen Rosenfelt executive produce with Paul Lee, Hope Hartman, and Mads Hansen for wiip. The series is a co-production between Amazon Studios and wiip.

When does ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3 premiere?

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 premieres on July 16 on Prime Video. The season will have 11 episodes. Check out the teaser and first-look photos below: