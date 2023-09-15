While the new film The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat explores the beauty of female friendship through the lens of three lifelong friends, it also taps into the emotional depths of the Black man and the importance of allowing them the space to be vulnerable.

The film, which follows the lives of three characters, Barbara Jean (Sanaa Lathan), Clarice (Uzo Aduba) and Odette (Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor), showcases a world where three Black women are not only exploring life’s highs and lows but doing so alongside one another, emphasizing the fact that soulmates can also be found within platonic friendships.

On another note, the movie highlights the nuances of romantic relationships and what happens when it is time to activate the “in sickness and in health” clause that often appears in a couple’s wedding vows.

For James (Mekhi Phifer), the sentiment echoed through the storyline with his wife, Odette, and how he had to show up in their marriage, especially since she is the character who would be the epitome of what it means to be the “strong friend” among The Supremes.

Phifer explained how his character might ignite a larger conversation around Black men and their emotions, displaying the power of being in tune and comfortable with expressing them, especially within a culture where Black men aren’t always upfront or in tune with their feelings.