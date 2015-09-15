The first trailer has been released for the critically-acclaimed Sundance Film Festival hit, Exhibiting Forgiveness, starring André Holland, Andra Day, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor and John Earl Jelks.

Directed and written by Titus Kaphar in his feature directorial debut, the film is produced by Kaphar, Stephanie Allain, Derek Cianfrance, Sean Cotton and Jamie Patricof.

Ian Foreman, Daniel Michael Barriere, Matthew Elam and Jaime Ray Newman round out the cast.

Photo: Roadside Attractions

Here’s the description: Tarrell (Holland) is an admired American painter who lives with his wife, singer Aisha (Day), and their young son, Jermaine. Tarrell’s artwork excavates beauty from the anguish of his youth, keeping past wounds at bay. His path to success is derailed by an unexpected visit from his estranged father, La’Ron (Jelks), a conscience-stricken man desperate to reconcile. Tarrell’s mother, Joyce (Ellis-Taylor) a pious woman with a profound and joyful spirituality, hopes that Tarrell can open his heart to forgiveness, giving them all another chance at being a family. Tarrell and La’Ron learn that forgetting might be a greater challenge than forgiving in this raw and deeply moving film.

The project hits theaters on Oct. 18.

Watch the trailer and view new photos from the film below:

