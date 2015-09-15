Netflix has renewed The Vince Staples Show for Season 2.

This comes a few months after its Season 1 premiere back in February on the streamer.

In the renewal announcement, Staples told Netflix’s Tudum, “The Vince Staples Show is back! The people have spoken and the most riveting, captivating, and polarizing show on Netflix is returning for season 2. Get ready for hijinks that only a mother can love. Thank you, Netflix!”

Staples starred in Season 1 with recurring guest stars Vanessa Bell Calloway and Andrea Ellsworth. Guest stars included Naté Jones, Rick Ross, Arturo Castro, Scott MacArthur, Bryan Greenberg and Myles Bullock also

Here’s the official description for Season 1:

Who’s Vince Staples? Well, that’s a tricky question. He’s kind of famous, but he’s not. He’s kind of rich, but he’s not. He’s also kind of a criminal. But he’s…not? Follow him on his daily adventures, where anything that can go wrong usually does. From the mind of Vince Staples and executive produced by Kenya Barris comes a limited series of satirical tales created by Staples, Ian Edelman and Maurice Williams.

The series is executive produced by Staples, Kenya Barris for Khalabo Ink Society, Ian Edelman, Maurice Williams, Corey Smyth and William Stefan Smith.