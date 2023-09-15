“Life is about how you experienced it, who you experienced it with [and] where you experienced it,” Staples thoughtfully recanted. “We’re only our surroundings and our environments [and] the situations that we go through. We are all of those experiences, so no matter who you are, no matter where you come from, if you have to leave, you will feel some sort of discomfort. Money doesn’t change that or fame doesn’t change that. We know what we have connectivity to, so sometimes, we forge new connections or sometimes we run back to those connections. Sometimes we find ourselves in limbo, and I think there’s some of all of that within this television show and just trying to find your place in the world.”