The Virgo Queen has entered the history books as the winner of Canada’s Drag Race Season 5, becoming the first Black winner and the second Indigenous queen to claim the crown.

Known for her captivating performances and unwavering authenticity throughout the season, she already has plans for her reign. Shortly after finding out about her win, The Virgo Queen reflected on her journey to the top, challenges, and what’s next in an interview with Blavity’s Shadow and Act.

Winning Canada’s Drag Race isn’t just a personal triumph for The Virgo Queen—it’s a milestone moment for representation.

“It’s about time,” she said, reflecting on the significance of being the first Black queen to win the series. “It’s a huge honor to be crowned the first Black winner and also to continue the reign of [an Indigenous winner]. I just really want to make my community proud and open up doors to create more opportunities.”

From her strong start to overcoming mid-season challenges, her path to victory wasn’t without its hurdles. She attributes her resilience to keeping a positive mindset and embracing the experience fully.

“I think it was just not self-sabotaging myself and believing in myself,” she shared. “I tried not to overthink because in that situation you don’t have much control anyway. I just focused on doing my best and having fun. Even when things weren’t going well, I enjoyed myself—and that kept me from giving up.”

Long before her drag career, The Virgo Queen appeared on The Next Star, a Canadian singing competition, where she crossed paths with Priyanka, the winner of Canada’s Drag Race Season 1. A photo of the two from that time recently went viral, drawing attention to the serendipity of their journeys.

this is Priyanka with The Virgo Queen ELEVEN YEARS AGO on the set of The Next Star, a children's singing competition in which Priyanka was the host.

imagine telling them that someday they'd be standing in the same winner's circle of the same show, together.#CanadasDragRace pic.twitter.com/08iufQFB3Y — noelle please… please noelle… (@aubreyfiredrill) January 17, 2025

“It was a full-circle moment,” she said. “I’ve always looked up to Priyanka, especially when she started drag. I started drag not long after, and she believed in me. Without that support, I might not even be here today.” Priyanka’s legacy as the inaugural Queen of the North served as a beacon of inspiration for The Virgo Queen, who now carries the torch forward.

Competing on Canada’s Drag Race proved to be a transformative experience for The Virgo Queen, teaching her the importance of using her voice.

“Speaking up and speaking out is so important,” she said. “Not just for myself and my personal growth, but because it can have such a big impact on others. I didn’t expect the positive response I got from the topics I spoke about on the show, and it’s something I’ll carry with me moving forward.”

She reflected on learning this from her time on the show when watching the episodes, which was also an experience for her.

“Every time I watched an episode, I was like, ‘Oh my God, we did that,’” she said with a laugh. “It’s all the emotions—happy, sad, laughter. Sometimes it’s difficult, but I also understand why people have the reactions they do because I feel it too when I’m watching.”

With the crown secured, The Virgo Queen has big plans for her reign, and music is on her immediate to-do list.

“I’m going to get started on my music,” she said. “I want to get into the studio and create some sort of album to release. But I’m also a working girl, so I’ll be busy. Call me if you want to see your girl!”

Season 5 of Canada’s Drag Race is streaming in its entirety on WOW Presents Plus.