AMC Networks has revealed the first trailer for the long-awaited The Walking Dead Rick and Michonne spinoff, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

It is set to premiere Feb. 25 on AMC and AMC+. Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira reprise their iconic roles of Rick Grimes and Michonne and take center stage in this new addition to The Walking Dead universe.

The limited series is executive produced by showrunner Scott M. Gimple, alongside Lincoln, Gurira, Denise Huth, and Brian Bockrath, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

The official synopsis:

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they’ve ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?

Check out the trailer below: