Jennifer Lopez is taking us on a journey of personal exploration in the upcoming Prime Video film This Is Me…Now: A Love Story.

Produced by Amazon MGM Studios, the film follows the singer and entertainer as she dives into a journey of self-love. The film also includes the release of Lopez’s latest album of the same name. The album is currently available for pre-order.

Directed by Grammy-winning music video director Dave Meyers, This Is Me…Now: A Love Story also stars Fat Joe, Trevor Noah, Kim Petras, Post Malone, Keke Palmer, Sofia Vergara, Jenifer Lewis, Jay Shetty, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Sadhguru, Derek Hough, Sadhguru, Tony Bellissimo, Trevor Jackson, Paul Raci, Bella Gagliano, Brandon Delsid, Ashley Versher, Malcolm Kelner, Alix Angelis, Danielle Larracuente, Matthew Law and of course, Lopez’s husband, Ben Affleck

Here’s more about the film according to Amazon MGM Studios:

This Is Me…Now: A Love Story is like nothing you’ve ever seen from Jennifer Lopez. Alongside director Dave Meyers, Jennifer has created a narrative-driven cinematic odyssey, steeped in mythological storytelling and personal healing. Dropping in tandem with her first studio album in a decade, this genre-bending Amazon original showcases her journey to love through her own eyes. With fantastical costumes, breathtaking choreography, and star-studded cameos, this panorama is an introspective retrospective of Jennifer’s resilient heart.

This Is Me…Now: A Love Story comes to Prime Video Feb. 16.

Watch the trailer below: