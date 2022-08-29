Three Little Birds has dropped a trailer ahead of its American debut on BritBox on Feb. 1. The series first aired on ITV1 in the United Kingdom this year.

Here’s the official description:

Three Little Birds narrates the adventures of gregarious sisters Leah and Chantrelle, who hail from the St Anne’s district of Jamaica, and their virtuous, bible-loving acquaintance Hosanna, as they board a ship heading for a new life in Great Britain. Written by Sir Lenny Henry, this life-affirming six-part drama is inspired by Henry’s mother’s stories of leaving Jamaica in the 1950s for Great Britain, which became her lifelong home and where she raised her family.

The series stars Rochelle Neil as Leah, Saffron Coomber as Chantrelle and Yazmin Belo as Hosanna. Javone Prince, Bobby Gordon, Arthur Darvill, Tierney Turner and Malachi Hall also star.