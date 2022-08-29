Three Little Birds has dropped a trailer ahead of its American debut on BritBox on Feb. 1. The series first aired on ITV1 in the United Kingdom this year.
Here’s the official description:
Three Little Birds narrates the adventures of gregarious sisters Leah and Chantrelle, who hail from the St Anne’s district of Jamaica, and their virtuous, bible-loving acquaintance Hosanna, as they board a ship heading for a new life in Great Britain. Written by Sir Lenny Henry, this life-affirming six-part drama is inspired by Henry’s mother’s stories of leaving Jamaica in the 1950s for Great Britain, which became her lifelong home and where she raised her family.
The series stars Rochelle Neil as Leah, Saffron Coomber as Chantrelle and Yazmin Belo as Hosanna. Javone Prince, Bobby Gordon, Arthur Darvill, Tierney Turner and Malachi Hall also star.
Sir Lenny Henry, the series creator, is a renowned actor, comedian, presenter, writer, and campaigner. Born to Jamaican immigrants in the UK in 1958, he made his TV debut at 16 on the British talent show New Faces.
His impersonations of Stevie Wonder and Frank Spencer made him a fan favorite.
He is celebrated as a true British “National Treasure.” In 1985, he co-founded Comic Relief in response to the devastating Ethiopian famine and has since raised billions for the charity.
Three Little Birds was filmed in The Midlands, UK and produced by Tiger Aspect Productions.
Sir Lenny Henry is the lead writer of the six-part drama. Carol Russell and Avril Russell of Douglas Road Productions are named as special episode writers. Diederick Santer is credited as the executive producer, and BritBox International is the project’s co-producer. BritBox was created by BBC Studios and ITV, the UK’s biggest commercial broadcaster.
Take a first look at the official trailer for Three Little Birds below: