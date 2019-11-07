A new sneak peek trailer was revealed for the new We TV series, Tia Mowry: My Next Act, and in the clip Tia revealed that she and her sister Tamera Mowry-Housley are no longer close as they once were.

In the sneak peek, Mowry opens up about her divorce from fellow actor Cory Hardrict and how she wishes her relationship with Mowry-Housley wasn’t strained.

What did Tia Mowry say about Tamera Mowry-Housley in the new ‘Tia Mowry: My Next Act’ trailer?

“I came into this world with a twin and right after that, I went into a 22-year relationship so I have never been alone in my life. It has been quite a journey,” she says in the footage.

She added, “Being alone has been the most challenging part of my divorce.”

After referencing her split from Hardrict, she reflects on her distance from Mowry-Housley.

“It’s times like this when I feel and wish that my sister and I were still close and I could pick up the phone and call her,” she said, tearing up. “But that’s just not where we are right now.”

How fans reacted to Tia saying she is not close to Tamera right now

The twins’ relationship status shocked fans, going viral on social media.

God bring the twins back together. I also pray Chloe x Halle bond never falls apart pic.twitter.com/CLxs6qZ7Se — 𝓣𝔂 ✩ (@spirit_of_ariel) September 21, 2024

That’s actually sad tbh. I can’t imagine not talking to my sisters let alone if I had a twin. — shea (@emilyshea041) September 21, 2024

Hate this for them 😔 — BeyHiveHD 🐝🪩 (@BeyHiveHD) September 21, 2024

A source says that Mowry’s soundbite in the sneak peek was misconstrued

The rift may not be as serious as fans’ interpretation of the clip. A source told People that Mowry meant the sisters weren’t close geographically, not emotionally.

“The sisters are still close, but the quote being referenced was about the lack of proximity in their physical location — Tamera lives in Napa and Tia lives in Los Angeles,” the source told the outlet.

Tia Mowry also shared a clip of her and Tamera after the clip sneak peek went viral

After the sneak peek began going viral, Mowry also shared a throwback clip of twins’ former reality show, Tia and Tamera, on Sept. 20, in which Mowry-Housley took a sip of Mowry’s breast milk after the birth of her son, Cree.

“Yes, that actually happened!” she wrote in the caption. “With my new show Tia Mowry: My Next Act coming out on October 4th, I had to bring back this iconic moment. Get ready for more laughs, realness, and all the new chapters ahead!”

Tia Mowry: My Next Act premieres Oct. 4 on We TV.