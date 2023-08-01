Tia Mowry is making a grand return to reality television in the newly-released trailer for We TV‘s upcoming series, Tia Mowry: My Next Act.

Mowry was last in a reality television project with her sister, Tamera Mowry, for the Style Network series, Tia & Tamera. It aired for three seasons from 2011 to 2013.

What is Tia Mowry: My Next Act about?

Here’s the official synopsis for the series:

Tired of people distorting the narrative of her relationships and life, Tia Mowry is removing the filter like never before, while embarking on a fearless and fierce journey of self-discovery post-divorce. Tia was always part of a duo, first as a twin sister, then as a wife…now she’s on her own for the first time in her life. The struggle is real as Tia navigates her newly single status, a new phase of motherhood, as well as building businesses and juggling her ever-evolving career. With each nerve-wracking new hardship, she finds happiness along the way with her village of larger-than-life friends and family in Tia Mowry: My Next Act.

Photo: We TV

The trailer features Mowry hitting back at news headlines about her marriage and she talks about dating for the first time. There are also cameos in the trailer from her Sister, Sister co-star Jackée Harry and felllow actress Essence Atkins.

The series is executive produced by Tia Mowry, Adam Griffin and Erin Richards. Executive producers from Jesse Collins Entertainment are Dionne Harmon, Madison Merritt, Elaine Metaxas and Jesse Collins, with Tahira Francis serving as co-executive producer. Rodney Holland is also a co-executive producer.

We TV’s Angela Molloy, SVP Development & Original Production, Unscripted and Lisa Marie Angelo, Director Development & Original Production, Unscripted, executive produce for the network.

When does Tia Mowry: My Next Act premiere?

Photo: We TV

The show premieres on Oct. 4 at 9:30 p.m. on We TV. The eight-episode season will also stream on AMC Networks’ ALLBLK.

Watch the trailer below: