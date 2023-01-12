Tia Mowry is returning to reality television with the newly-announced series, Tia Mowry: My Next Chapter, at WE tv.

Deadline reports that Mowry, who finalized her divorce from actor Cory Hardrict in 2023, will star in her upcoming series, which was revealed Thursday during AMC Networks’ 2024 Upfronts Presentation in New York.

Mowry and her sister starred in the Style Network series, Tia & Tamera, for three seasons from 2011-2013.

Fans will be able to see how Mowry’s life has changed since her divorce. It’ll also document one of the few times Mowry has faced a chapter in her life alone, without her ex-husband and sister Tamera, who is seemingly not a part of this reality series. According to Deadline, the series “will follow her as she’s newly single, dealing with motherhood and juggling her busy life.”

Mowry executive produces with Adam Griffin, Erin Richards, Madison Merritt, Elaine Metaxas, Dionne Harmon and Jesse Collins of Jesse Collins Entertainment. WE tv’s SVP of unscripted development and original production Angela Molloy and WE tv’s director of unscripted development and original production Lisa Marie Angelo will also executive produce. The series is produced through Jesse Collins Entertainment.