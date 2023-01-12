TikTok star Ms. Henry is letting the people know she wasn’t lying when she said she was used as a reference point for Lee Daniels’ latest film The Deliverance, which is on Netflix.

Ms. Henry, otherwise known as Deborah Henry, called out a commenter who wanted to claim she wasn’t contacted by Lee Daniels’ team to read the lines for Alberta in order to help Glenn Close capture the right accent. Ms. Henry decided it was time to let the commenter have it.

“Baby, I knew what The Deliverance was about before y’all even heard of it, she said before unleashing all of her receipts, including the first DM the dialect coach sent her, Lee Daniels’ phone number in her phone (with the important numbers blacked out for privacy), a page of the script, the non-disclosure agreement, and an email regarding her direct deposit.

“Stop acting like you know everything. You don’t know s**t about what folks got going on out here in this world, and just to be clear, I ain’t got s**t to prove to you, but you said no I didn’t?” she said. “When I put that check in the bank, it said the f**k I did. But okay. I’ma let you have that.”

“Baby, before you get on this good app making a fool out of yourself by saying…No you didn’t, know what the f**k you talking about, ’cause it’s apparent that you don’t. How you feel?” she ended.

Months before The Deliverance came out, Ms. Henry revealed she had been contacted by Daniels’ team to help Close capture the accent for Alberta. Ms. Henry said it was “ironic” that while folks were accusing her of having a blaccent, she was given an opportunity to make her haters “a footstool” (in the words of the Bible verse she quoted) by working on the film.



“Somebody reached out to me from the Lee Daniels cast and they said ‘Hey, Lee Daniels is interested in you. He wants you to read this part and we’re going to record you reading it and we’re going to send it back to the actress whose going to play this part, and let her listen to it and pick up your accent.’ I said, ‘Cool, no problem, sounds great to me,'” she said. “I did it right? Got paid pretty good for it too.”

When she revealed the film’s artwork, she said, “Y’all wasn’t ready for that, was you?”

“It don’t matter what people say, it don’t matter what people think. God has a plan for each and every one of us, and it’ll come, just hold on,” she said.

The Deliverance is now streaming on Netflix.