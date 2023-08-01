Blavity’s Shadow and Act has the exclusive trailer debut for the upcoming BET+ thriller film, To Get Her.

The film stars Amber Stevens West, Paige Audrey-Marie Hurd, Ashley A. Williams and more.

Per the logline: In a foreign country, a mother, her sister, and her friend must take matters into their own hands to rescue her missing daughter.

The film is directed by Stefano Milla and written by Damien Douglas and Jen Wang. Executive producers are Jason Harvey, Stefano Milla, Kurt Van Fossen. Producers are Kevin Weisberg, Ryan D. Adams, Damien Douglas and Dan Yoon Hyuck Choi.

Who are the characters in ‘To Get Her’?

Stevens West plays Janna, “a loving mother and top-notch businesswoman in her 30s. She will do anything to protect her daughter, Kiana.”

Hurd is Sarayah, described as “a party-loving, fun best friend of Janna and Skyler. She is a very resourceful woman with her connections overseas, as she works a flight attendant.”

Williams is Skyler, “a badass sister of Janna. Former Muay Thai champion. She is loyal to the bones, and family is her primary drive.”

Wellington plays Marcus, “A cold-calculated hitman with the disguise of a perfect husband/father. He is the best in the business and has never been caught. No one had any idea he could be an international assassin.”

McCoy is Cameron Cage, “an ex-military local badass and a bar owner in Turin, Italy. He is well-connected with underground criminal organizations because he keeps order in Town. He has a personal beef with Marcus.”

And Lucas is Cassidy Cage, Cameron’s sister who is “trained by Cameron and helps Cameron tend the bar. She is a badass with attitude but has a heart of gold.”

When does ‘To Get Her’ premiere?

The film debuts May 29 on BET+. Watch the trailer below: