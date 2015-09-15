The universe of BET’s Tyler Perry’s Sistas is expanding, as BET+ has ordered a spinoff of the show, Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistas.

The series is the first original from Perry’s now-expanded deal with BET Media Group. The series stars LeToya Luckett, Khadeen Khadeen Indréa, Porscha Coleman, Briana Price, Jennifer Sears, RonReaco Lee, DeVon Framklin, Donovan Christie Jr. and Robert Christopher Riley.

The Tyler Perry Studios series is created, written, and directed by Perry. He also executive produces.

What will ‘Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistas’ be about?

Per the series’ logline, “Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistas follows five close friends—Rasheda, Geneva, Naomi, Tiffany, and Bridgette—as they navigate life, love, and the challenges that come with divorce, marriage, and dating. As they lean on each other through heartbreak and healing, their biggest test comes from within their own circle, challenging their loyalty, character, and true bond of sisterhood.”

Photo: BET+

“Tyler Perry has been the most incredible partner to BET – delivering record-breaking hits and top series year after year,” said Scott Mills, President and CEO of BET Media Group, in a statement. “And now, we eagerly await the arrival of Tyler’s newest series – Divorced Sistas – a brilliant expansion of the Sistas universe that for years has been the most watched series among Black viewers across television. We’re thrilled to launch this new series with Tyler and further expand the slate of compelling and authentic stories we deliver to our audiences.”

Perry added, “Divorced Sistas is a story of resilience and the power of female friendship. It is my hope that audiences will fall in love with these dynamic characters, and that they will be able to explore their own personal truths about healing and love in the process. I’m excited to launch this brand new show, and proud to do it on BET’s biggest night of the year and in their 45th year of programming!”

This is the second spinoff of Tyler Perry’s Sistas, following BET+’s Tyler Perry’s Zatima.

When does ‘Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistas’ premiere?

The series will premiere on BET on June 9, the same day as the 2025 BET Awards. It begins streaming on BET+ the next day on June 10.

Watch the teaser below: