While there were mixed opinions about COVID-19 vaccines, tests and mask wearing, the result of the worldwide pandemic is inarguable. Approximately 1.1 million people in the U.S. passed away from coronavirus, in addition to 99 million positive cases. And while the U.S. and the rest of the world was scrambling and trying to stay safe, one of their favorite ways to “escape” was also closing: movie theaters.

From 2020 until now, 500 movie theaters permanently closed, and box office movies couldn’t save them because people couldn’t see them. Around 2022, after COVID-19 results were on a consistent downward track, movie lovers poked their heads outdoors and started heading back into theaters again. Then came the uptick in streaming movies and a plethora of reality TV, which left writers and actors looking at a lighter wallet. The movie industry was in trouble again. The actors strike happened from July 14 to November 9, 2023. Finally, deals were done and movies were made (again).

These were the top 10 movies of the last two years that rode the wave of 2022 to 2024.

Rotten Tomatoes: 97%

IMDB: 8/10

Where To Watch: Netflix

While The Daily Show viewers were crossing their fingers and hoping that former correspondent Jessica Williams was a possibility to replace Trevor Noah after he quit the show in September, Williams was busy promoting her other projects. And one of those projects was the adult animation film Entergalactic, which she co-wrote with Kid Cudi, Kenya Barris and Ian Edelman. In the animated film, Jabari (played by Kid Cudi) is trying to balance his career after moving to a Manhattan apartment and falling for his outgoing, party-friendly neighbor Meadow (played by Williams).

Rotten Tomatoes: 84%

IMDB: 4/10

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime, Apple TV+ (Disney), Fandango At Home, Google Play Movies

Fans who found out that Chadwick Boseman had colon cancer was shocking enough, but they also found out the same day his death was announced in 2020. Not only were his supporters in shock but so were Black Panther cast members like Lupita Nyong’o and Michael B. Jordan. In fact, Jordan’s Instagram default photo and Nyong’o’s Instagram photo is still a photo with Boseman on the date of this publication. And Letitia Wright’s take on doing the sequel without Boseman was to describe it as “kinda strange.” And Boseman had as much love for Nyong’o, Jordan and Wright too. So seeing the sequel was bittersweet. Although it’s just as good of a movie with Wright in the lead and a surprise from Nyong’o’s character, the beginning of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever may have had moviegoers in tears so long that the rest of the movie was a blur.

Rotten Tomatoes: 44%

IMDB: 4/10

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime, Apple TV+

Although Quentin Tarantino and Will Smith have different stories about why Smith turned down Django, it was no secret that Smith was not all that interested in being in a slave movie. According to the Fresh Prince, “I wanted to depict Black excellence alongside my white counterparts. I wanted to play roles that you would give to Tom Cruise.”

So what made Emancipation any different? The obvious answer is that Whipped Peter wasn’t a random slave story made up by Tarantino, with inaccurate depictions, awkward KKK jokes and inventions that weren’t around yet (ex. sunglasses). History books had been showing the back of this well-known enslaved man Peter for decades. And Smith wanted to tell his tale.

Rotten Tomatoes: 40%

IMDB: 4/10

Where To Watch: Netflix

Depending on who you ask, this movie was either a total flop or a major win. This primarily depended on why you were watching the film. If you’re open-minded about interracial relationships but just can’t be convinced that Ezra (played by Jonah Hill) could pull Amira (played by Lauren London), you are severely underestimating how attractive a sense of humor is to women. If you wanted to see the film just to support London after her roles in ATL, This Christmas and Games People Play, then you were probably just happy to see her back in the spotlight after her longtime boyfriend Nipsey Hussle’s death. Maybe you just wanted to see Eddie Murphy play a grumpy, proudly Afrocentric father who was side-eyeing anybody trying to date his daughter. It could be that you didn’t think you’d like the film at all up until London spoke for black women everywhere during her scene with Shelley (played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus) about feeling like somebody’s token. The reason you watched You People will determine what you thought of the movie. Regardless, London clearly had a good time doing a more comedic role and told Jimmy Fallon that Hill is her “homeboy in real life” now.

Rotten Tomatoes: 88%

IMDB: 7/10

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, Fandango at Home, Google Play Movies & TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV

As if Creed and Creed II weren’t already cool enough, the third installment was Jordan’s directorial debut, with advice from Denzel Washington over why storyboards matter so much. He’s still starring in the film, along with Tessa Thompson, and their daughter Amara (played by Mila Davis-Kent) is as sassy and funny as her grandmother Mary-Anne (played by Phylicia Rashad). This film is different than the other two, not just because Jonathan Majors was handpicked by Jordan but also because The Wire star got to show off his Japanese anime fandom even before he finally made the trek to Japan.

Rotten Tomatoes: 67%

IMDB: 4/10

Where To Watch: Netflix

When Idris Elba said on The Shop that he wasn’t interested in being James Bond and how proud he was of the BBC Luther series, fans of the show applauded from home. Anyone who has seen even one episode of the five-season show knows Elba already proved himself as the same kind of character but with far more charisma and slight grumpiness. As a disgruntled “copper” who has been wronged by family, friends, co-workers and is in a situationship with the lovable killer Alice (played by Ruth Wilson), his character Luther is ready for anything. The only thing he needs is a trench coat, and he’s on his way to his next suicidal mission. Now double the drama in a film that brought back characters who disappeared from the TV series, and Luther: The Fallen Sun becomes a blast from the past and something new all at once.

Rotten Tomatoes: 97%

IMDB: 8/10

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Google Play Movies & TV, Peacock

Teyana Taylor fans had seen her acting in Brotherly Love and Coming 2 America, along with her making every man named Byron hate his name after Madea’s Big Happy Family. But playing the role of Inez de la Paz alongside Terry (played by Aaron Kingsley Adetola, Aven Courtney and Josiah Cross at varying ages) was different. The mother-son film explored living in the inner city, the real-life struggle of motherhood versus the economy, the cold world of foster care, and a whole lot of NYC energy. This was the film that proved Taylor could act (almost) as well as she dances and sings.

Rotten Tomatoes: 87%

IMDB: 7/10

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, Fandango At Home, Google Play Movies, Hulu, ROKU, Sling TV, Starz

Finally, a horror movie came out where every black person watching was counting the minutes (not hour) until the one black cast member died. Did people die in the movie? Sure. But there were a whole lot more. When these seven friends planned a Juneteenth weekend giveaway and ended up playing an involuntary game to stay alive in this cabin, a mix of comedy, street smarts and a whole lot of brainstorming was the only way to stay alive.

Rotten Tomatoes: 93%

IMDB: 8/10

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, Fandango At Home, Google Play Movies, Philo, YouTube TV

If you liked the 1987 film Hollywood Shuffle, chances are pretty high that you’ll enjoy American Fiction, along with the book it was based off of: Percival Everett’s 2011 book Erasure: A Novel. Fed up with the stereotypical roles that black men play in television and movies, a novelist creates a ludicrous story under a pen name. And when the book takes off, he has to figure out whether to come clean to fellow writers, foes and fans. If you’re into dark humor and plenty of sarcasm, Thelonious “Monk” Ellison (played by Jeffrey Wright), Lisa Ellison (played by Tracee Ellis Ross) and Clifford Ellison (played by Sterling K. Brown) deliver on all of the above.

Rotten Tomatoes: 64%

IMDB: 8/10

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, Fandango At Home, Google Play Movies, Netflix

Although Bad Boys and Bad Boys II were hits at the box office, Bad Boys for Life left much to be desired. While fans of the movie series may have thought Smith and Martin Lawrence should just leave well enough alone, the two surprised everybody by making the fourth installment almost as good as the first two. Bad Boys: Ride or Die brought the drama, action and comedy, per usual, with a few added layers and throwbacks to the second film. Who could possibly forget Mike’s and Marcus’ first encounter with Reggie (played by Dennis Greene)? This time around, Reggie is all grown up and ready to help get these two out of trouble, even if one of the detectives thinks he’s immortal.

Of course, there were plenty more solid movies of the last two years. Whether you were able to see them in theaters before they closed down or caught up later on streaming, they’re all worth a movie night. Pop your popcorn, grab your drinks and enjoy!