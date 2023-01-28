If it’s two things you can count on the Braxton sisters to do is to sing and argue.

After a three-year hiatus from reality television, the family returned to television this summer with The Braxtons on We TV.

Even though the show is just a few episodes in, the drama has is at an all-time high. This is the Braxton sisters’ first season filming without their sister Traci, who died in 2022 after her battle with cancer. This season of shows the family grieving the loss of their loved one while trying to get back to their everyday lives. Despite going the grieving process, the sisters, named Towanda and Tamar, are still at odds, and it has social media talking.

Grief counseling turns ugly

Televised therapy is nothing new for the sisters. They’ve had everyone from Iyanla Vanzant to Bishop T.D. Jakes try and help them find family resolution. During their time with Vanzant, Toni infamously told her sisters, “I’m confessing that, although I love my family, most of the time I don’t like my family. Everyone in my family. Everybody. I feel like I’m angry at everybody in my family. I don’t like my family. If they weren’t my family, they wouldn’t be my friends.”

Seemingly, this statement couldn’t resonate more for Towanda and Tamar in what we’ve seen so far this season.

In Episode 2, the sisters continue grief counseling, and Towanda and Tamar engage in a tense exchange. Tamar jumped in the conversation adding that Towanda doesn’t care and revealed that she reaches out to Towanda and the only time she gets a response is if they’re filming, which Towanda denies.

“I am in a space where I’m focusing on my relationship and whoever is in my household. I’m focusing on my children; I’m focusing on my relationship,” Towanda says. Tamar questions Towanda about whether Trina and Toni are a part of her household because she talks to them regularly, but Towanda says it’s because their relationship is reciprocal.

Social media weighs in on Tamar vs. Towanda drama

Towanda and Tamar’s feud has fans divided. While some fans believe that it’s not unusual for sisters to clash others think one sister is more to blame.

One fan on X, formerly known as Twitter, feels that Towanda has issues with Tamar from her behavior in past seasons. Another user feels that Towanda is just jealous of Tamar’s success.

Check out the exchange below, as well as some of the reactions from fans

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by the Jasmine BRAND (@thejasminebrand)

realityThe BraxtonsWE tv