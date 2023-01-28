If it’s two things you can count on the Braxton sisters to do is to sing and argue.
After a three-year hiatus from reality television, the family returned to television this summer with The Braxtons on We TV.
Even though the show is just a few episodes in, the drama has is at an all-time high. This is the Braxton sisters’ first season filming without their sister Traci, who died in 2022 after her battle with cancer. This season of shows the family grieving the loss of their loved one while trying to get back to their everyday lives. Despite going the grieving process, the sisters, named Towanda and Tamar, are still at odds, and it has social media talking.
Grief counseling turns ugly
Televised therapy is nothing new for the sisters. They’ve had everyone from Iyanla Vanzant to Bishop T.D. Jakes try and help them find family resolution. During their time with Vanzant, Toni infamously told her sisters, “I’m confessing that, although I love my family, most of the time I don’t like my family. Everyone in my family. Everybody. I feel like I’m angry at everybody in my family. I don’t like my family. If they weren’t my family, they wouldn’t be my friends.”
Seemingly, this statement couldn’t resonate more for Towanda and Tamar in what we’ve seen so far this season.
In Episode 2, the sisters continue grief counseling, and Towanda and Tamar engage in a tense exchange. Tamar jumped in the conversation adding that Towanda doesn’t care and revealed that she reaches out to Towanda and the only time she gets a response is if they’re filming, which Towanda denies.
“I am in a space where I’m focusing on my relationship and whoever is in my household. I’m focusing on my children; I’m focusing on my relationship,” Towanda says. Tamar questions Towanda about whether Trina and Toni are a part of her household because she talks to them regularly, but Towanda says it’s because their relationship is reciprocal.
Social media weighs in on Tamar vs. Towanda drama
Towanda and Tamar’s feud has fans divided. While some fans believe that it’s not unusual for sisters to clash others think one sister is more to blame.
One fan on X, formerly known as Twitter, feels that Towanda has issues with Tamar from her behavior in past seasons. Another user feels that Towanda is just jealous of Tamar’s success.
Check out the exchange below, as well as some of the reactions from fans
View this post on Instagram
kinda surprised tamar came back after what her family did after her attempt but we all know towanda doesn’t care for tamar and i wish she would come out and say “ i don’t like you tamar” #TheBraxtons https://t.co/NdKdQNihVc pic.twitter.com/qgZ1sjuSqb
— mercedez (@brbieslu) August 17, 2024
The root of Towanda's disdain and resentment isn't Tamar. Tamar makes it easy because her attitude/ways give way to being disliked, she's the scapegoat. Success, favor and love are the roots. Resentment happens when we see it on others and believe it should be us. #TheBraxtons
— Love, Cami. (@_Camisha) August 17, 2024
Folks did not watch the early seasons. Tamar was a TERROR. Towanda is definitely a passive aggressive mess. And maybe now they gaslight Tamar. But Tamar been an embarrassing, rude mess from jump! Traci almost got in that ass a few times. Very well deserved! https://t.co/nWCajiAywZ
— ElegantNRaunchy (@BeingCEEJAY) August 18, 2024
i just always felt like because they are the older siblings, that they have ALWAYS tried to gaslight tamar. yes she is extra, yes she can be all over the place and sometimes entitled BUT she was never wrong abt how they treated her or her feelings. towanda has always gave heavy… https://t.co/4b4gid96ox
— : (@k4yszn) August 17, 2024
No, Towanda doesn’t like Tamar. A lot of people say she was jealous of Tamar’s success but I think the reason why she wasn’t 100% supportive of Tamar in the traditional sense is because she resented the fact that Tamar’s popularity skyrocketed those early seasons at the expense… pic.twitter.com/6NzjrsBFtU
— CHASE (@irvingbmusic) August 18, 2024
Unpopular Opinion after rewatching BFV Towanda has been treating Tamar nasty since she was the breakout sister after season 1 (outside of Toni). She was clearly jealous Tamar was presented w/many opportunities etc. that she wanted & then began acting funny with her cuz of it. 🤷🏾♀️ https://t.co/F1BmhTOB05
— Diabolical Nigha (@Rich_Homie_Quay) August 17, 2024