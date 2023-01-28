If it’s two things you can count on the Braxton sisters to do is to sing and argue.

After a three-year hiatus from reality television, the family returned to television this summer with The Braxtons on We TV.

Even though the show is just a few episodes in, the drama has is at an all-time high. This is the Braxton sisters’ first season filming without their sister Traci, who died in 2022 after her battle with cancer. This season of shows the family grieving the loss of their loved one while trying to get back to their everyday lives. Despite going the grieving process, the sisters, named Towanda and Tamar, are still at odds, and it has social media talking.