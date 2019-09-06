After speculations circulated for weeks following White’s post, Ross is now saying that the cast members are at different points of their lives at this moment and they don’t have any plans of coming back together.

“We have a thread of me and the girls and we text all the time; we talk about it, but I think we’re all at different places in our lives and our careers now,” Ross said. “I think there was a point 10 years ago and then when they [Girlfriends cast] came on Blackish — we were all game, but we couldn’t get the powers that be to get on board.”