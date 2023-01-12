Daria fans who have been waiting for the long-awaited Jodie spinoff unfortunately have some bad news, it isn’t moving forward at MTV Entertainment Studios.

The series-turned-film which would have starred Tracee Ellis Ross as the voice of the titular character has officially been killed by MTVE Studios. Deadline first broke the news.

If you remember correctly, the project, created by Grace Edwards, was originally going to be a series about Daria and Jodie. Then the series idea became just about Jodie, the sole Black girl among the cast of Daria characters.

Then, the project got moved to Comedy Central in 2020 before being tossed around as possibly a movie about Jodie and life after college, in which she’s leaving for the “the big city for a prestigious internship at tech behemoth, Firstfinity.”

MTVE Studios announced their decision to end the project this week.

A spokesperson for the studio said that even though the project is not moving forward, the studio has enjoyed working with Ross.

“We have loved working with Tracee, Grace and the whole team on creating a film that is full of joy and genre-bending fun with an inclusive, diverse, and incredible cast,” said the spokesperson according to Deadline. “We are fully supportive of them finding a home elsewhere and look forward to partnering with them in the future.”