Internet users rushed to look up who starred in new streamer hits, like Ginny & Georgia, Wednesday, The Last of Us, Ahsoka and The Night Agent. Users also searched for the cast of the 2010s legal drama Suits, most likely due to actor-turned-British royal Meghan Markle.

Fans also inquired about star-studded major movies like Oppenheimer, Barbie and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.