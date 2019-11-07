2023 was a big year for TV and film. From the Writer’s Guild of America and actors’ union SAG-AFTRA‘s months-long strike to #Barbenheimer, internet users couldn’t stop talking about movies and TV in 2023. Read on for the most searched movies, TV show casts and TV show finales.
Users wanted to know who starred in 'Ginny & Georgia,' 'Suits' and more.
Internet users rushed to look up who starred in new streamer hits, like Ginny & Georgia, Wednesday, The Last of Us, Ahsoka and The Night Agent. Users also searched for the cast of the 2010s legal drama Suits, most likely due to actor-turned-British royal Meghan Markle.
Fans also inquired about star-studded major movies like Oppenheimer, Barbie and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.
Users couldn't stop talking about 'Succession', 'Ted Lasso,' and 'The Bachelor' Finales
What’s more buzzworthy than a juicy season or series finale? In 2023, not much. This year, fans couldn’t stop talking about how shows like Succession, Ted Lasso, The Last of Us, Loki, The Mandalorian and The Blacklist wrapped up. Reality shows like The Voice, The Golden Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Vanderpump Rules also garnered significant attention for how they ended their most recent seasons.
View the full lists below:
Top Trending Searches for Film TV/Casts
-
Ginny & Georgia
-
Suits
-
Wednesday
-
Oppenheimer
-
The Last of Us
-
Barbie
-
1923
-
Glass Onion
-
Ahsoka
-
The Night Agent
Top Trending Searches for Finales
-
Succession
-
Ted Lasso
-
The Last of Us
-
Loki
-
The Voice
-
Golden Bachelor
-
Bachelorette
-
Mandalorian
-
Vanderpump Rules
-
Blacklist