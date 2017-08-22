Netflix has premiered the official trailer for their new film Trigger Warning, which stars Jessica Alba, Tone Bell and more.

Written by John Brancato, Josh Olson and Halley Gross, the film is directed by Mouly Surya. Aside from Alba and Bell, Trigger Warning also stars Mark Webber, Jake Weary, Gabriel Basso and Anthony Michael Hall. Kaiwi Lyman and Hari Dhillon round out the cast.

Here’s the official description:

Special Forces commando Parker (Jessica Alba) is on active duty overseas when she gets called back to her hometown with the tragic news that her father has suddenly died. Now the owner of the family bar, Parker reconnects with her former boyfriend-turned-sheriff Jesse (Mark Webber), his hot-tempered brother Elvis (Jake Weary) and their powerful father Senator Swann (Anthony Michael Hall), as she looks to understand what actually happened to her dad.

Parker’s search for answers quickly goes south and she soon finds herself at odds with a violent gang running rampant in her hometown. Unsure of who she can truly trust, Parker draws on her commando training and proves herself a force to be reckoned with as she hunts down the truth and attempts to right what has gone wrong in Swann County, with the help of her covert ops partner and hacker Spider (Tone Bell) and connected local dealer Mike (Gabriel Basso).

The film is produced by by Erica Lee, Basil Iwanyk and Esther Hornstein.

Alba executive produces Trigger Warning alongside Jeanette Volturno, Jason Clark, Jonathan Fuhrman, Jessica Alba, Daniel Jason Heffner, John Brancato, Josh Olson. Erica Lee, Basil Iwanyk,

Trigger Warning airs on Netflix on June 21, 2024. Watch the offical trailer for Trigger Warning below.