Tubi’s Stubios has greenlit its first four projects.

The four Stubios projects are now live on the streaming service as well as 14 finalists. The four projects are now open to the fans to engage with. The finalist with the most engagement within three weeks will have their project officially on Tubi.

The four projects include stories featuring rapper/songwriter Lady London, viral social media star Kelon Campbell and his character Terri Joe, TikTok comedy duo A Twink and a Redhead, and new comedic talent. Here’s more about the projects, according to Tubi:

Lady Londonʼs docuseries will bring fans along the journey of her life and the creation of her debut album.

Kelon Campbell is starring in a feature film about his TikTok-viral character Terri Joe. The dramedy will have Terri Joe leaving her small town to see the world to discover if it’s a big bad place of sin that her parents and pastor always preached about.

MOʼ WAFFLES: An original half-hour scripted comedy about a new diner on Atlantaʼs crowded restaurant scene. The series will star Grant Gibbs and Ashley Gill, of the TikTok comedy duo A Twink and a Redhead and Robin Jordan, an actress and content creator known for her comedic sketches about restaurant life.

JOKEʼS ON US: NEW VOICES IN COMEDY: A comedy special airing on December 5th featuring new 15 minute sets from stand up comics Cris Sosa, Daniela Mora and Grant Moore

Issa Rae, Stubio mentor and co-founder of ColorCreative, said in a statement how “fulfilling” it has been for her to mentor the Stubio finalists.

“I loved being involved in the development process,” she said. “Resources matter, and between myself, Tubi and the team at ColorCreative, we’re thrilled to support these talented creators and, hopefully, fast track their careers.”

Stubios launched in May as a way to give fans the control over Tubi’s upcoming projects. At the time, the streaming service stated that it is “welcoming creatives from varied backgrounds into Hollywood” and “puts the power to greenlight content in the hands of the viewer.”