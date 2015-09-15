Tyler Perry’s Tyler Perry Studios and DeVon Franklin have set a partnership with Netflix to produce faith-based films under that’s been described as a multi-year and multi-picture first-look deal.

The films stemming from the project will be produced by Franklin and Perry, in conjunction with Tyler Perry Studios.

The first film under the partnership is R&B, a modern-day retelling of the biblical story of Ruth and Boaz. It is written by Mike Elliot and Cory Tynan.

The description: “R&B is a modern-day retelling of the story of Ruth and Boaz, one of the most iconic love stories in the Bible. Set in Tennessee, R&B tells the story of a young woman who escapes the Atlanta music scene to care for an elderly widowed woman and in the process finds the love of her life and gains the mother she never had.”

“I’m so excited to be working with DeVon on this and future projects,” said Perry in a statement. “I think in this polarizing world, and at a time where the world seems to be growing colder everyday, we both share the common goal of wanting to spread some good. And there’s no better place than Netflix.”

“Tyler and I have been great friends for over 15 years, so when he called me to team up on movies that can uplift the human spirit, I jumped at the chance and we couldn’t have a better partner than Netflix to help us inspire the world,” said Franklin.

Niija Kuykendall, Vice President, Netflix Film, said: “We couldn’t be more excited to expand our relationship with Tyler Perry Studios. Tyler and DeVon have created some of the most inspiring movies in the faith-based space, so they are perfect partners to help us bring even more of these stories to our members.”

This is just the latest in a bevy of partnerships that Perry has set across Hollywood, including a multi-project deal for films and television series that he has at Netflix. He also has a deal at Amazon Studios for films and a deal at BET Studios for BET and BET+.

His upcoming Netflix projects include the film, The Six Triple Eight, starring Kerry Washington, and the newly-announced series Beauty in Black.

His prior Netflix films include the Kelly Rowland vehicle Mea Culpa, Tyler Perry’s A Fall from Grace, and the 12th Madea film, Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming.