Following Tyler Perry pretty much confirming the news on social media over the weekend, Netflix has officially announced a Season 2 order for Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black.

Part 1 was in Netflix’s Top 10 for four weeks, and in its second week, it was in the No. 1 spot in 28 countries. The recently released Part 2 has also been doing similar numbers.

What Tyler Perry says about ‘Beauty in Black’ Season 2

“We left fans on the edge of their seats at the end of Season 1, and we’re thrilled to continue Kimmie’s journey as she steps into her power as the newest member of the Bellaire family,” Perry said to Netflix’s Tudum. “Kimmie exemplifies the spirit of never underestimating the underdog, and I can’t wait for fans to continue to see her story unfold. If you thought Season 1 was a wild ride, you’re not ready for Season 2.”

Per Netflix, Part 2 of Season1 saw “the ruthless, backstabbing family behind a beauty brand — and an underground trafficking ring — will face a reckoning,” with “Kimmie, the once-unassuming sex worker in their employ, ” becoming “an unstoppable force of vengeance on a mission to rescue her kidnapped sister.”

Written, directed and produced by Perry, the show is also produced by Angi Bones and Tony Strickland for Tyler Perry Studios.

When will Season 2 premiere?

The Season 1 ensemble includes Taylor Polidore Williams, Crystle Stewart, Amber Reign Smith, Ricco Ross, Debbi Morgan, Richard Lawson, Steven G. Norfleet, Julian Horton, Terrell Carter, Shannon Wallace, Bryan Tanaka, Joy Rovaris, Xavier Smalls, Charles Malik Whitfield, Tamera “Tee” Kissen, Ursula O. Robinson, Ashley Versher, George Middlebrook and Ts Madison.

No word yet on when Season 2 premieres, but as evidenced by a still from the season that Perry posted on social media, it seems to already be in production.

Additionally, a teaser for the show posted on Netflix’s social media states that Season 2 is “coming soon,” which means we just may see the new season later in 2025.