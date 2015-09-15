Tyler Perry‘s first Netflix series, Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black has dropped a ton of new information, including its first teaser, the first images from the series and its premiere date.

The series is the first television project to come out of Perry’s partnership with Netflix, which initially just included films but was latter amended to include a first-look series deal.

What will Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black be about?

Here’s the official description for the series:

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black follows two women leading very different lives. While Kimmie is struggling to make a living after her mother kicked her out, and Mallory is running a successful business, they find themselves entangled in each other’s lives.

Who stars in Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black?

The cast stars Taylor Polidore Williams as Kimmie, Amber Reign Smith as Rain, Crystle Stewart as Mallory, Ricco Ross as Horace, Debbi Morgan as Olivia, Richard Lawson as Norman, Steven G. Norfleet as Charles, Julian Horton as Roy, Terrell Carter as Varney, Shannon Wallace as Calvin, Bryan Tanaka as Officer Alex, Joy Rovaris as Gillian, Xavier Smalls as Angel, Charles Malik Whitfield as Jules, Tamera “Tee” Kissen as Body, Ursula O. Robinson as Delinda, Ashley Versher as Lena, George Middlebrook as Officer Trackson.

Tyler Perry is creator, director, writer and executive producer on the Tyler Perry Studios production. Producers are Will Areu, Angi Bones and Tony L. Strickland for Tyler Perry Studios.

When will Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black premiere on Netflix?

Part 1 of the series premieres on Oct. 24 on Netflix. It is unknown when the next part will debut.

Watch the teaser and check out images below:

Photo: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

Photo: Netflix