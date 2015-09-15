Tyler Perry is expanding his footprint at Netflix. After setting a creative partnership with the streamer last October to write, direct and produce feature films, Perry has now added a first-look television series deal to the partnership, Blavity’s Shadow and Act has confirmed.

The first TV project is a series titled Beauty in Black, a 16-episode hour-long drama, written, directed, and produced by Perry.

The logline is as follows: Beauty in Black follows two women leading very different lives. While Kimmie is struggling to make a living after her mother kicked her out and Mallory is running a successful business, they find themselves entangled in each other’s lives.

Angi Bones and Tony Strickland will produce the series with Perry.

Perry has multiple upcoming films at Netflix, including Six Triple Eight starring Kerry Washington and Mea Culpa starring Kelly Rowland. His previous films include A Jazzman’s Blues, A Madea Homecoming and A Fall from Grace.

He also has a partnership at Amazon Studios, setting a four-film deal in 2022, with some of the films set to bow later this year. Perry also has a long-running BET relationship, where he has several projects at the network and its BET+ streaming service.