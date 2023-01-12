R&B, the Netflix film produced by DeVon Franklin and Tyler Perry Studios and the first project from their joint Netflix partnership for faith-based films, has set its cast.

Alanna Brown has been tapped to direct the upcoming film starring Serayah, Tyler Lepley and Phylicia Rashad. Other cast members include Walnette Santiago, Nijah Brenea, James Lee Thomas, and singers/musicians Babyface, Jermaine Dupri and Lecrae. The film will be released via Netflix.

Written by Michael Elliot and Cory Tynan and executive produced by Angi Bones, Tony L. Strickland and Bart Lipton, R&B brings the biblical story of Ruth and Boaz into a contemporary light. According to the official synopsis:

R&B is a modern-day retelling of the story of Ruth and Boaz, one of the most iconic love stories in the Bible. Set in Tennessee, R&B tells the story of a young woman who escapes the Atlanta music scene to care for an elderly widowed woman and in the process finds the love of her life and gains the mother she never had.

The film is the first out of Franklin and Tyler Perry Studios’ creative partnership with Netflix to produce faith-based films. The partnership was announced in May of this year and is described as a multi-year and multi-picture first-look deal.

In a statement released in May, Perry said he was “excited” to start working with Franklin.

“I think in this polarizing world, and at a time where the world seems to be growing colder everyday, we both share the common goal of wanting to spread some good. And there’s no better place than Netflix,” he said.

Franklin also said in a statement how his friendship naturally led to this creative partnership.

“Tyler and I have been great friends for over 15 years, so when he called me to team up on movies that can uplift the human spirit, I jumped at the chance and we couldn’t have a better partner than Netflix to help us inspire the world.”