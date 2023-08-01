Tyler Perry‘s latest film, and his first one for Prime Video, Tyler Perry’s Divorce in the Black, is now out and it is the No. 1 film on the streamer right now.

Written and directed by Perry, the film stars Meagan Good, Cory Hardrict, Joseph Lee Anderson, Shannon Wallace, Taylor Polidore, with Richard Lawson and Debbi Morgan.

Like many Tyler Perry film’s Divorce in the Black has a wild ending that has fans buzzing all over social media.

The plot of ‘Divorce in the Black’

Tyler Perry’s Divorce in the Black centers on the unraveling of a marriage between Ava (Good) and Dallas (Hardrict), which has turned abusive. Dallas spirals out of control and is upset with Ava, which appears to be influenced by his mothers and brothers, the Bertran family. Dallas asks Ava for a divorce, but seemingly doesn’t want to be out of her orbit and continues to torment her even though he is the one asking for divorce. All of this worries Ava’s parents, Clarence (Lawson) and Gene (Morgan). As Ava begins to reconnect with a friend from her younger years, Benji (Anderson), Dallas begins to think that she was cheating for years. Ava eventually gets fed up with Dallas’ stalking, and gets support from her friend, Rona (Polidore) and her mutual friend with Dallas, Jim (Wallace).

What happens at the end of ‘Divorce in the Black’?

After finding out that his family almost killed her father and that Dallas put his hands on her mother, Ava lures Dallas to her house and they have a final showdown. She calls Dallas and torments him, saying that she and Benji actually were together before their marriage ended and that she is about to sleep with him now. Dallas rushes to the house to confront and further torment Ava, and he begins to assault her. She pulls out a gun and tells him to stop, but he continues.

Does Dallas die at the end of ‘Divorce in the Black’?

Dallas dies near the end of the film. He is shot by Ava. Before shooting him, she called the police and said that her husband, who she had a restraining order against, is in her house and his hurting her. As Ava shoots Dallas, blood pools on the floor.

What happens to Ava?

Ava seemingly gets a happy ending at the end of the film. Her father is out of the hospital and she leaves with her parents, Benji, Jim and Rona. As they are leaving, they see the Bertran family, who accost Ava and say that she is responsible for Dallas’ death. Ava tells them to let everything go and to end all of this. It is unknown what happens after this, but it can be assumed that she tries to move on and start a new life with Benji, with her parents, as well as friends Jim and Rona, by her side.