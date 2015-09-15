The first trailer for Netflix’s Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Destination Wedding has dropped.

Directed and written by Perry, he stars in the film with Cassi Davis Patton, David Mann, Tamela Mann, Taja V. Simpson, Diamond White, Jermaine Harris and Xavier Smalls.

With the film releasing this year, it marks 20 years since the film debut of the character, with Diary of a Mad Black Woman premiering in 2005. Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Destination Wedding will be his 13th Madea film and his 30th film overall.

This is also the second Madea film at Netflix for Perry under his deal with the streamer. The first Madea Netflix film was 2022’s A Madea Homecoming.

What is ‘Madea’s Destination Wedding’ about?

Here’s the logline: Brian and his ex-wife Debrah are shocked to learn their daughter Tiffany is engaged to a rapper she met on a yacht—and the wedding is in two weeks. Madea and her crew head to the Bahamas, stirring up chaos and heartwarming fun.

When will ‘Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Destination Wedding’ be released?

The film drops July 11 on Netflix. Check out the first-look images and trailer below.