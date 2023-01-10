For the 18th consecutive year, Walt Disney World hosted 100 students from across the country for its 2025 Disney Dreamers Academy class. This year, the Dreamers learned that ABC’s Abbott Elementary star Tyler James Williams was the Dreambassador.

Over four days, students participated in career exploration and mentoring sessions with professionals from the arts, entertainment, science, marketing and other fields. Outside of those sessions, Dreamers had the opportunity to network with peers and enjoy the Disney theme parks.

Williams, who began acting at age 4, understands what it’s like to dream big early on and values the mentorship provided through programs like DDA. He said he was excited to serve as Dreambassador and looked forward to sharing his journey.

“I hope I can put a battery in their back. I want them to continue on the journey that is their life and pursuing their dream. It’s good that they’re starting really early, and as somebody who started really early, I know how much stamina you need to have to go there, so I hope it does that,” he told Blavity. “I hope it primes their engine to go.”

Texas student gets surprise from Tyler James Williams

Photo by Handout/Getty Images

One Dreamer surprised by Williams during a career session was 18-year-old Sydney Gilmore from Arlington, Texas. She considers herself a Disney Dreamers Academy legacy, as both her older siblings completed the program.

After applying three times, she was finally accepted. An aspiring film actor, director and producer, she didn’t expect one-on-one time with Williams, who interviewed her and another student in her program. He surprised her with news that she’d be traveling to Los Angeles to visit the Abbott Elementary set to see how a production operates.

Joseias Esayas (left), Sydney Gilmore (right) | Photo: Courtesy Photos Provided

Gilmore said her favorite part of the experience was connecting with like-minded peers.

“The other Dreamers are so amazing. We are all able to hang out and while we have our little cliques, we all have commonalities and a bond and can all come together and have fun, which is really amazing and unheard of, especially in high school,” she shared.

David and Tamela Mann share encouragement with students

David and Tamela Mann gave faith-based advice during the program. Tamela also performed “Deserve to Win” at the Dreamers’ graduation ceremony.

When asked what they hoped to leave with the students, Tamela said she wanted them to surround themselves with positivity.

“Keep your head up and fight and believe in what your dreams are. Don’t let people be dream crushers,” she advised. “Because you have people that are crushers.”

David added, “I would say dare to dream and dare to dream bigger. A lot of times we set something, and it’s OK to pivot and dream big. It’s OK to continue to evolve. Keep dreaming.”

Students reflect on the impact of DDA

Joseias Esayas, 17, from Houston, said the program inspired him and that he hopes to share what he learned with others in his hometown. He learned about DDA from a classmate and, despite initial skepticism, applied and was accepted.

He dreams of becoming an international lawyer focused on supporting globally marginalized communities. He said DDA gave him a head start and that he was impressed by his peers, who he called the most exceptional group of students he’s ever met.

“This is my first time in Orlando and at Walt Disney World, and I did not know what to expect, but I’m just so captivated by it all. It was a really good senior treat, and you can really feel the magic in this place,” Esayas said.

Williams also reflected on Disney’s environment and its impact on young people.

“I think places like Disney are part of a very clear commitment to keeping people’s dreams alive, whole, intact, and in some ways wholesome,” he said. “It’s what kids need. They’re kids, and there’s a lot going on outside of these walls, but they need to still be able to be kids, and I think that will be a big part of what they can contribute. How many stories have been told from people’s childhoods that they lived and they found a way to spend it as adults? I think it’s important that we cultivate a world for them that is conducive for them now so that they can tell good stories later.”

More industry mentors inspire the Class of 2025

Other mentors at this year’s program included Grammy-winning musician Adam Blackstone, who encouraged students to lean on their peer network for growth. American space engineer Aisha Bowe reminded students that they don’t need to fit in — they can create their own path, and it’s OK to have multiple dreams.

Award-winning motivational speaker and author Lisa Nichols mentored Dreamers’ parents and chaperones. She encouraged everyone not to be discouraged by obstacles and emphasized that things can always turn around.

Mufasa star Kelvin Harrison Jr. advised students to give themselves grace.

Photo by Handout/Getty Images

“Don’t judge yourself for being a kid. Sometimes we want to grow up so fast. But I think we have to appreciate the time we have now, and we all know it goes so fast,” he told Blavity.

Walt Disney World Ambassador Shannon Smith-Conrad, whose two-year tenure is coming to a close, emphasized the importance of authenticity.

“Dreamers come to us every year. They’re bringing their authenticity. Our motto here is to be 100, which is to be your true authentic self, and that just allows me to also have that space to be true to who I am,” she told Blavity.