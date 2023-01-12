Netflix has set a new Tyler Perry film, which will see him reteam with Taraji P. Henson.

Henson, who has starred in I Can Do Bad All By Myself, The Family That Preys and Acrimony, is set to star in Straw, a new thriller from Tyler Perry Studios.

The film will also star Sherri Shepherd, Teyana Taylor, Glynn Turman, Sinbad, Rockmond Dunbar and Mike Merrill.

The film follows Henson’s character, a single mother who becomes embroiled in tremendous scandal. According to the logline:

“A single mother faces a series of unfortunate events that lead her down an unexpected path. Struggling against circumstances beyond her control, she becomes entangled in a situation she never imagined. Fueled by desperation, she finds herself at the center of suspicion in a world that seems indifferent to her existence.”

Perry is also in post-production in his other upcoming Netflix film, The Six Triple Eight, starring Kerry Washington. He is also has the Netflix series Beauty in Black, which is in the works.

This is the latest film created under Netflix and Perry’s film creative partnership. Perry is also under deals with Netflix for television series and faith-based films.

Perry also has pacts with BET/BET+ and Amazon Studios.